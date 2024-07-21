Kadaisi Ulaga Por glimpse revealed during HipHop Tamizha Adhi’s live concert in London

CHENNAI: HipHop Tamizha Adhi on behalf of HipHop Tamizha Entertainment is producing, writing and directing the film Kadaisi Ulaga Por. The glimpse of film, which is a touching portrayal of the atrocities of war from a unique perspective, was premiered in front of enthusiasts at the Hip Hop Tamizha music concert held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. This is the first time a Tamil film’s first look and glimpse is getting unveiled at this prestigious venue.

With this film, HipHop Tamizha Adhi is now embarking on a journey as a producer.

The first look of the film has a backdrop of a cannon, airplane, and a war-torn battlefield juxtaposed against the visage of Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi. The film appears to be a narrative that delves into the hardships of individuals amidst the backdrop of war, presenting a wholly unique storyline.

HipHop Tamizha Adhi plays the lead role in this movie, which features an ensemble star-cast including Nasser, Natty, Anagha, N Azhagam Perumal, Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth and others in pivotal roles.

Arjun Raja is handling cinematography for Kadaisi Ulaga Por, with Pradeep E Ragav as the editor.

While the shooting is wrapped up, the team is on the verge of completing the post production works. The announcement pertaining to the audio, trailer and worldwide theatrical release will be made soon.