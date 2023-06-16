Kabir Duhan Singh to get hitched on June 23

CHENNAI: Actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known for his versatility in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films, recently seen in Shakuntalam playing the role of king Asura, is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Seema, who hails from Haryana. The wedding ceremony would take place on June 23 in Delhi, which will be a close-knit function, held in the presence of close family and industry friends. With only a few days left for the wedding preparations, Kabir expresses his gratitude, stating, “When I met Seema, I realised she is the one, and would understand me and my family. She comes from a very simple and non-filmy background. I have always wanted a non-industry life partner. I am excited and looking forward to this”.