Kaar Vizhigalil is an orchestral indie: Balaji Gopinath

CHENNAI: Music composer and keyboardist Balaji Gopinath from Chennai, has recently released his new Tamil independent orchestral composition, Kaar Vizhigalil. Sung by Shweta Mohan & Haricharan, the lyrics have been penned by GKB, the notable lyricist known for his works like Nee Kavidhaigala and Adiye.

The song Kaar Viz higalil, is about appreciation for nature, with poetic lines in tamil, and the orchestral arrangements performed by a 61 piece orchestra from Europe.

“I have always been inspired by nature’s wonders, the flight of the birds, song of the mountain birds and the vast oceans. My vision for this composition is for the listener to experience nature as a flying bird, soaring swiftly over the sky,” states Balaji.

The score has been arranged and orchestrated by Balaji Gopinath, with the song mixed and mastered by the renowned sound engineer Sai Shravanam. The official release on the composer’s youtube channel features the musical performance visuals captured by Subash and edited by Bharath Vikram.

“The audience have been welcoming the song gracefully since the release. I am humbled to hear from many listeners that the song and the orchestral arrangements made them feel emotional,” adds Balaji

Kaar Vizhigalil is out on Youtube and other streaming platforms.