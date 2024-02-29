Justin Timberlake indirectly confirms NSYNC will appear on new song

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake has cryptically confirmed that boy band NSYNC will appear on new song ‘Paradise’ for his upcoming album.

The singer had teased fans with the deluxe vinyl edition of “Everything I Thought It Was”. His new album is set to drop on March 15.

Timberlake took to TikTok to confirm that one of the tracks features his former NSYNC bandmates.

“Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called ‘Paradise’,” wrote a fan in the comment section of Timberlake’s deluxe edition announcement video, reports Variety.

Timberlake then replied to the comment with a candid video that showed him moving his sunglasses to reveal his eyes, intentionally blinking twice before flashing a sly smile.

NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick responded with eye emoji and Lance Bass shared his own video.

However, JC Chasez and Joey Fatone have yet to comment.

The news comes just months after the group joined forces on a new song for the first time in more than two decades as part of the soundtrack of the film “Trolls Band Together.”

Timberlake had also teased new music from the band during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” earlier this January by telling Clarkson the group had been in the studio, “so there may be a little something in the future, too.”