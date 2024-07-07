Justin Bieber shares pictures from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet

MUMBAI: International singer Justin Bieber recently made all desi fans go gaga over his performance at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

The 'Baby' hitmaker, who is now back home, took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos from his India visit.

From giving a sneak peek into his rehearsal at NMACC before the 'sangeet' ceremony to his meeting with Anant before the sangeet night and sharing photos with Anant along with his wife-to-be Radhika after the ceremony, Justin's latest posts on his Instagram account have everything which is enough to make Indian fans excited.

In one of the pictures, fans can also spot Shehnaaz Gill in the frame. One can also see Justin posing with Radhika, Anant, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal and others in the next photo as they posed for the camera.

Justin arrived in India on Friday morning as he was scheduled to perform at the sangeet on the same night. A few hours after his enthralling performance, Justin was spotted at the Mumbai airport, bidding goodbye to India.

Dressed in his signature casual style, Bieber engaged with the audience while performing hit tracks such as 'Baby', 'Love Yourself', 'Peaches', and 'Sorry', ensuring an unforgettable night for all attendees.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding celebrations have been a grand affair, preceding the main wedding ceremonies scheduled for July 12 and 13, including the auspicious Shubh Vivah and Shubh Aashirwad.

The festivities have been marked by traditional rituals and cultural ceremonies, with guests encouraged to embrace Indian attire and customs.