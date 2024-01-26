Julianne Moore to star in Pedro Almodovar's 'The Room Next Door'

WASHINGTON: Actor Julianne Moore is all set to be seen alongside Tilda Swinton in 'The Room Next Door', the first English-language feature from acclaimed, Oscar-winning Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, his production company has confirmed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, Almodovar initially discussed Swinton's casting. 'The Human Voice', a 2021 Venice short film directed by Pedro Almodovar, marked the Scottish actress's maiden foray into the English-language feature film industry.

The short film 'Strange Way of Life', starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, was his follow-up and was screened at Cannes last year. Almodovar claimed that the shorts served as a trial run to help him become more at ease directing performers speaking in English. He was supposed to helm the English-language film 'A Manual for Cleaning Women', which was supposed to star and be produced by Cate Blanchett.

However, he withdrew from the project in 2022. Almodovar is regarded as one of the best European directors of his generation. He has received praise from critics around the world for films like All About My Mother, which was nominated for two Oscars in 2003 for best original screenplay and best director, Talk to Her, which won the best international feature Oscar in 2000, and Pain and Glory, which earned nominations for a best international feature and best actor for Antonio Banderas. Almodovar's last feature was 2021's Parallel Mothers starring Penelope Cruz, who won Venice's Best Actress prize for her role.

Julianne Moore was seen most recently alongside Natalie Portman in Todd Haynes' melodrama 'May December', which picked up an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay for co-writers Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, reported The Hollywood Reporter.