Jujubee: Rajini-starrer Jailer third single is out

CHENNAI: Makers of the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer have released the third single 'Jujubee' on Wednesday (July 26).

Sun Pictures taking to twitter captioned, "Kaalaikkey Komba Seevipputte Power-packed #Jujubee is out now!".

The film's first single 'Kaavaalaa' turned out to be a chartbuster with influencers flooding the social media with reels trying out the song's hook step and has garnered 7.2 crore views and 11 Lakh likes, while second single 'Hukum' has garned 1.4 crore views and 5.7 lakh likes.

Jailer, which will be releasing on August 10, will have Rajinikanth play a prison jailer.

The film has been shot in the sets of a prison. Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, it also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan. This will be the second time Rajinikanth will be seen working with Jackie. The two have previously worked in 'Uttar Dakshin' in 1987.