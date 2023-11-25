Jon Hamm ‘would love’ to join the MCU

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jon Hamm is gung-ho to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but said that those decisions get made at such a “high level at this point, definitely above his pay grade.”



Asked recently by Screen Rant about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the star replied: “Those decisions get made at such a high level at this point, definitely above my pay grade. I would love to. I’ve been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably single digits.”

“I think there are tons of stories that I’m familiar with, at least, that are still out there to be told.”

Hamm specifically called out The X-Men and The Fantastic Four as properties that still have a lot of tread on their tires. In terms of characters, he namechecked F4 villain Doctor Doom, reports deadline.com.

“Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me. But if not,” he continued: “I know that they have a pretty deep bench of folks that are ready to be a part of those stories.”

Hamm and producer Shawn Ryan are teaming on a live-action television series adaptation of the podcast American Hostage, with Hamm set to reprise his role from the audio series.

The actor will also star in and executive produce the animated detective story Grimsburg for Fox.