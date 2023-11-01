JoJo Siwa 'lost a lot' when she came out of closet

Begin typing your search...

ByIANSIANS|1 Nov 2023 3:02 AM GMT
JoJo Siwa (Image: IANS)

LOS ANGELES: JoJo Siwa, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, admitted at the time she "didn't understand why that was scary" and "what a big deal" it was being part of the first-ever same-sex couple on 'Dancing With The Stars' the same year.

Speaking on her new podcast 'JoJo Siwa Now', she said: "Of course, there was a lot of positivity and love and acceptance but then there was a lot of negativity, and I did lose a lot. I didn't care, and I still don't care (about) the things I lost and the people that I lost and if I lost a chunk of fans... because it's who I am," reports ‘Female First UK’.

The former 'Dance Moms' star recalled a phone call when she decided she wanted to "come out to the world". "I remember I was on the phone with my girlfriend at the time and I was like, 'I think I want to come out to the world,' and she was like, 'OK, do it.' So, then I posted this picture and threw it on my Instagram Story, and that's how I confirmed it."

As per ‘Female First UK’, JoJo "didn't think twice" about any potential backlash, and she insisted anyone who "didn't like" her after the announcement wasn't meant to be a fan in the first place.

"I created my career off of being genuine and if you didn't like me because on January whatever I was straight and January the next day I was gay, then you're not meant to like me anyways. I just try to really, really be genuine, really be who I am," she added.

JoJo recently admitted she "craves" being in a relationship and has taken a different approach to dating now after her previous romances with the likes of TikTok stars Avery Cyrus and Katie Mills failed to work out.

