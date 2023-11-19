‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ director Chad Stahelski on potential for more films in franchise

LOS ANGELES: At the end of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, director-producer Chad Stahelski and producer Erica Lee appeared to be putting the franchise to rest, as John Wick (Keanu Reeves) took a bullet to the gut in a duel, seemingly succumbing to his injuries.

That said, is there any way the hero of this franchise could be resurrected, as has been done with action heroes of films like ‘Extraction’?

“You never know,” Stahelski teased Saturday at Deadline’s Contenders Film Los Angeles event. “Keanu’s hard to kill.”

“Never say never,” added Lee, in a conversation moderated by Justin Kroll, also featuring supervising sound editor Mark Stoeckinger, reports Deadline.

In all seriousness, though, Stahelski said, the pair are “very proud” of how they “ended” the film and franchise, and “feel good” about where they left things. “But look, I love working with Keanu. We love the character, it’s cool,” the filmmaker reflected. “Honestly, to be fair, if either one of us woke up tomorrow and had a really good in or an idea, we’d be down for it. It’s just, you don’t want to force it. We’re pretty good right now and don’t want to mess it up.”

As per Deadline, coming in as the highest-grossing film in the franchise after its March release, at a worldwide gross exceeding $440M, the fourth installment of the film the titular ex-hitman uncovering a path to defeating crime lord council The High Table.

But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.