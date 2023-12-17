John Birthday Special: ‘Pathaan’ to ‘Dhoom’ Best negative roles played by the actor

MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham has been a part of the Hindi cinema for a long time now. Over the career span, he has worked in different genres like comedy, drama and action.

Apart from his charming looks and ripped physique, the actor has always impressed the audience with his negative portrayal in the films.

As he turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of his Best negative roles.

Pathaan John impressed the audience with his negative portrayal in the action thriller film ‘Pathaan’. In this film, he played the role of Jim, the main antagonist whom Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) has to stop to avoid an attack on India.

Dhoom Who can forget John Abraham in ‘Dhoom’? He nailed the character with his charm and attitude and the film became a huge hit. His confident and intimidating performance as a thief was one of the best of his career. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in the lead roles.

Race 2 John played the main antagonist against Saif Ali Khan in Abbas Mastan's directorial action thriller film ‘Race 2’. Filled with twists and turns, in the film he played the role of a sharp and rich villain.

New York Directed by Kabir Khan, the film was based on the terrorist attacks in the USA and also starred Neil Nitin Mukesh and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. However, John does not play the typical antagonist in this film. He turns to a terrorist to exact revenge on the American government after being wrongfully accused of terrorism.