‘Joe will be the identity for our entire team in the film world’

CHENNAI: Rio Raj and Siddhu entered the interview room and were looking animated. While we think that they are in the middle of a heated argument, it is only after they close in on us, we realise that they are planning on the film’s promotions despite reaching its release week. “Joe is all set to release on November 24 and we are quite excited about it. As the film is inching close towards the release, we believe that it deserves to be watched by a wide section of the audience,” says Rio and Siddhu.

Rio Raj, who has credible movies like Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja and Plan Panni Pannanum to his name says that Joe isn’t a crucial film only to him but the entire unit. “None of us come from a filmy background. Joe is crucial to all of us as this is the film that would give us an address in the tinseltown. We have also watched the movie and are happy about the work each of us have done in it,” Rio opens up.

The actor’s look from the film has also been discussed in good ways after the release of the trailer. He perfectly carries the boy-next-door look thus continuing to have a strong hold of the loyal fan base that he already has amassed from his previous ventures. “I did not apprehend when I listened to the script or when I was told about the looks. I need a connecting point to the films I agree to be a part of and when someone tells me that I could carry this look, I feel more confident that I can pull it off,” he remarks. However, for Rio Raj, Joe is much beyond the looks. “We all have loved someone at some point in time and reacted in a certain way in relationships. That is who Joe is. He is every one of us and lives among us. Rio in a way is Joe,” the actor says with a smile.

Siddhu is known for his indie music and tasted huge success with Sivappu Manjal Pacchai. “Similarly, Joe too has a roller-coaster of emotions. The script gave me a lot of scope in giving a variety of music. Be it the background score or the album, it will convey what the characters are going through. The songs Urugi Urugi and Orey Kanaa have a good number of listeners and there are quite a few numbers in the film as well. As Rio said, it is crucial for all of us,” says the composer.

Music Composer Siddhu Kumar

The chemistry that the duo share is commendable and Siddhu instantly says, “Rio is my anna and I am glad I could give my best for him in Joe,” he adds. “I would want to work with him as well in my upcoming ventures as well,” says Rio pointing to Siddhu as they end the chat and continue discussing their promotional plans.