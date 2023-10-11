Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner agree to co-parent kids amid divorce

LOS ANGELES: Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner are undergoing a bitter divorce. Though amidst much of their in-fighting, the couple has issued a joint statement that when it comes to their kids, they are willing to compromise and will co-parent.

The former couple have come to an agreement on custody arrangements for daughters Willa, 3, and their 14-month-old whose initials have been revealed as DMJ, according to a joint statement provided to Eonline.

In their statement, the two said: "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K. We look forward to being great co-parents."

The statement comes after the Jonas Brothers singer and the ‘Game of Thrones’ alum entered into an arrangement to split custody over the holidays.

In legal documents obtained by Eonline, the pair agreed to having a co-parent dynamic, with Sophie, 27, having custody of their daughters from October 9 to 21 — during which she is allowed to bring them to her native country England—with Joe, 34, caring for the kids then on until November 2.

The two children will then once again be under Sophie's care until November 22, and Joe will spend Thanksgiving with them through to December 16, per the court documents. From then on until the end of the year, custody will remain with the ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ actress.

The arrangement was made after Sophie filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband in late September, alleging that he was preventing their children, who are both the U.S. and the U.K. citizens, from returning to "their habitual residence of England" by withholding their passports.

In response to the lawsuit which was filed at the time, Joe's representative assured that the children "were not abducted" and said that the ‘Camp Rock’ alum "will be in violation of the Florida Court order" if he handed over the passports to Sophie.

The representative further denied claims that Sophie made in her lawsuit about finding out their divorce through the media. "After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case," the spokesperson said, referencing the duo's former residence in Miami. "Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce."