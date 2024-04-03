Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's 'Joker: Folie a Deux' poster out, trailer to release on this date

WASHINGTON: The trailer of the musical thriller sequel 'Joker: Folie a Deux' starring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix is all set to be out on April 9.

Taking to her Instagram handle singer and songwriter Lady Gaga shared an intriguing poster with the caption, revealing the release date of the trailer.

She wrote, "The world is a stage. Joker: Folie a Deux trailer coming April 9."

The poster depicts Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) dancing beneath a beam of light streaming through a window. Joker can be seen wearing a black tuxedo and Quinn wearing a white dress.

DC Comics also shared an update, "The world is a stage. Trailer April 9. #JokerMovie"

Joaquin Phoenix will be seen playing the lead role in the film 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. Lady Gaga will play the role of Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The cast of the film includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte. The film is written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver. Todd Phillips will also direct 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. Music is being handled by Hildur Guonadottir.

The original film follows the journey of Arthur Fleck, a struggling clown, who decides to become a criminal. The sequel is set as a musical with popstar Lady Gaga joining the cast.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, the film is described as a drama with musical elements set in and around Arkham Asylum. The supporting cast includes returning 'Joker' star Zazie Beetz opposite franchise newcomers Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey.

The original 'Joker' opened to much controversy and fanfare in 2019 and grossed over USD 1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated release in box office history. The film also earned 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won Phoenix the Best Actor prize. The new film marks the only DC comic book tentpole releasing in 2024, and box office expectations are sky-high thanks to the first film's success and the added star power of icon Lady Gaga, reported Variety.

'Joker: Folie a Deux' is set to open in theatres on October 4.