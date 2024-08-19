JK Rowling reminisces about the moment Harry Potter became a global sensation

WASHINGTON: Celebrated author JK Rowling has shared her recollections of the moment she realised that her creation, Harry Potter, had evolved into a global phenomenon.

In a recent interview reported by Deadline, Rowling reflected on the astonishing journey from the publication of her first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, in 1997, to the series' monumental success.

Rowling's series, which chronicles the adventures of the young wizard Harry Potter and his friends at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, has since sold over 500 million copies worldwide.

The books have also been adapted into a highly successful film franchise, generating over $10 billion.

Looking back, Rowling described the initial period as a blur of activity until she won the Smarties Book Prize in 1997.

"Then I got a record advance from America, and everything went crazy," she recalled, according to Deadline.

This award marked a turning point, propelling the Harry Potter series into unprecedented levels of fame and success.

The journey to publication was fraught with challenges for Rowling, who spent seven years writing the first book.

"I kept losing hope and putting it away," she admitted adding, "But that happened less and less as I worked on it. At a certain point it, or I, caught fire, and I stopped doubting."

She particularly remembered the joy of writing the first Quidditch match, describing it as a moment of elation where the words flowed effortlessly.

Rowling's passion for writing began early in her life. She cites Busy, Busy World by Richard Scarry and Black Beauty by Anna Sewell as influential books from her youth.

"I can't remember a time when I didn't want to be a writer," she said, reflecting on her lifelong dedication to the craft.