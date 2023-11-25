‘Jigiri Dosthu is about pros of modern-day friendship’

CHENNAI: The first look of actor-director Aran’s Jigiri Dosthu that was released last week received positive response on the internet. Movie geeks and netizens called it fun, quirky and interesting. “The film will be on similar lines too. It is a fun story that revolves around three friends. A situation puts them in a fix and how they get out of it, using one of their inventions is what Jigiri Dosthu is about,” Aran told DT Next.

The cast has Aran himself playing one of the leads alongside Shariq Haasan, Pavithra Lakshmi, Ammu Abhirami and Aashiq. “When there are three friends, at least one in the group would be in a relationship whose girlfriend asks him to think twice. Ammu Abhirami plays that character and she is paired with Shariq. One of them gets rejected at a job and he uses that invention in a critical situation. All these make for a fun-yet-edge-of-the-seat film,” adds Aran.









Abhirami and Shariq from the film 'Jigiri Dosthu'

Though there have been several films on friendship over the years, Jigiri Dosthu will make its mark in the Tamil film industry. “There are lots of misconceptions about modern-day friendships. Jigiru Dosthu will show the positive side of it. Moreover, we have made a film on a small scale but with good content, which I believe the audience can resonate with,” he remarked.