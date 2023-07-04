Jigarthanda Double X team wraps up shooting

The team of Jigarthanda Double X, starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in main roles, has wrapped up the shooting for the film recently. This gangster action film directed by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is set to release on Diwali this year. This film is a sequel to Jigarthanda starring Siddharth, Lakshmi Menon and Bobby Simha. The film’s creators claim that it will be as thrilling and action-packed as its predecessor. The three-minute trailer, released last December, depicted Raghava Lawrence as a brutal thug, and SJ Suryah as a cowboy facing off against each other. Santhosh Narayanan who has been composing music for most of the director’s films, will also be composing for this film. The editing is done by Shafique Mohamed Ali and cinematography is done by S Thirunavukkarasu. The prequel film, Jigarthanda, earned two National Awards: Bobby Simha for Best Supporting Actor and Vivek Harshan for Best Editing.