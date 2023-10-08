Jigarthanda Double X ’s first single Maamadura to release tomorrow

CHENNAI: Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jigarthanda Double X stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in lead roles. The latest update from the team is that the first single from the film, Maamadura, will be released on October 9 at 12.12 pm.

Sharing the same, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj wrote, “Almost time to dance to the first single from #JigarthandaDoubleX #Maamadura releasing on 9th October, at 12.12 PM. A @Music_Santhosh blast #APandyaaWestern story, in theatres Diwali 2023.” (sic) This film is a sequel to Jigarthanda starring Siddharth, Lakshmi Menon and Bobby Simha. The film’s creators claim that it will be as thrilling and action-packed as its predecessor.

Last month, the makers released the teaser of this gangster film. The teaser, which is 2 minutes and 36 seconds in length, started off with introducing the characters of a filmmaker and a gangster in silhouettes from its first part. The teaser is laced with gun fights, chase sequences, action set pieces, toppling of vehicles and close quarter combats.

Produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanan and S Kathiresan, the film will have music by Santhosh Narayan. The editing is done by Shafique Mohamed Ali and S Thirunavukkarasu takes care of cinematography.

The first instalment of the franchise, Jigarthanda, earned two National Awards, Bobby Simha for Best Supporting Actor and Vivek Harshan for Best Editing. Releasing in multiple languages, Jigarthanda Double X will hit the screens for Deepavali this year.