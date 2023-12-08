Jennifer Lopez feels 'grateful' for Ben Affleck's support

LOS ANGELES: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez feels "grateful" to have husband-actor Ben Affleck by her side for her new short film.

The 54-year-old star recently announced plans to release 'This is Me…Now: The Film' in 2024, and Lopez enjoyed working on the project with her husband.

A source told Us Weekly: "He helped her feel safe to share parts of her nobody has ever known."

The eagerly-awaited new film has been described as a "visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinised love life", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She "wouldn’t have wished for anybody else" to work with her on the project.

The insider added: "Nobody knows her better than Ben.”

The project will stream globally on Amazon's Prime Video platform, and will feature a nod to Jennifer's high-profile romance with the Hollywood star.

Meanwhile, Affleck previously joked that Lopez looks like she's "20 years old"