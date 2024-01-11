Jennifer Lawrence sent Robert De Niro home from her wedding rehearsal dinner

LOS ANGELES: Actress Jennifer Lawrence shared that she had asked Hollywood star and frequent co-star Robert De Niro to leave her wedding rehearsal dinner when she got married to her husband Cooke Maroney in 2019.



The 33-year-old actress sent the Oscar-winner home while speaking about how “stressful” it is to be a bride in a new interview.

She shared that she felt “better” once Robert left, according to hollywoodlife.com.

The actress then went on to share the reason as to why she asked him to leave. Lawrence felt that the party was not his thing.

“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here',” she told eonline.com.

“So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home'.”

Lawrence said that De Niro was being very kind, but she just felt that he wasn’t exactly having the best time at her rehearsal dinner.

“He was nice—he like talked to my parents and was polite—but I was like, ‘Go',” she said.

“That just genuinely made me feel better.”

Jennifer and Robert had co-starred together in the David O. Russell-directed films Silver Linings Playbook and Joy.