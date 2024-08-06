Jenna Ortega in talks to join Glen Powell in JJ Abrams's new movie

WASHINGTON: Actor Jenna Ortega, known for projects like 'Wednesday', 'X' and 'Scream', is in talks to join Glen Powell in American filmmaker and composer JJ Abrams' new movie, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Nothing much is known about the project. It is written by Abrams and will be produced by his production company Bad Robot.

JJ Abrams is best known for his works in the genres of action, drama, and science fiction.

Abrams wrote and produced films such as 'Regarding Henry', 'Forever Young', 'Armageddon', 'Cloverfield', 'Star Trek', 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', and 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.

Powell appears in the film 'Twisters,' which is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister, which starred Paxton and Helen Hunt.

Powell appears alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos. In 'Twisters', Edgar-Jones plays former storm chaser Kate Cooper, who studies storm patterns on screens after being tormented by a horrific brush with a tornado in college.

After being enticed back to follow storms on the broad plains by her friend, Javi (Ramos), to test a new tracking device, they meet Tyler Owens (Powell), a social media celebrity who chronicles his storm-chasing experiences online.

They are then forced to battle for their lives as the hurricane season worsens.

Paxton died of a stroke in 2017 following complications during heart surgery.

Paxton's son James Paxton makes a cameo in the new 'Twisters' film to honour his father, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On the other hand, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara return in 'Beetlejuice 2,' also known as 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', alongside Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ortega plays Lydia's daughter, Dafoe plays an afterlife law enforcement officer, and Bellucci plays Beetlejuice's wife. 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' will hit theatres on September 6.