Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam to be remade in Hollywood

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph’s much celebrated crime-thriller, Drishyam, is all set to be to have a Hollywood makeover. Panorama Studios, Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films, has partnered for the international remake. The makers are planning to produce the film in 10 countries in a span of three to five years.

Starring Mohanlal, Meena, Asha Sharath, Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan, among others, Drishyam was released in 2013 and the second part was out in 2021. The film revolves around Georgekutty and his family. How their lives take a drastic turn after an unfortunate incident forms the crux of the franchise, with nail-biting thrilling scenes. Drishyam 2 The Resumption, follows the reopening of the case by Asha and how Georgekutty will again protect his family.

It is to be noted that the Malayalam film was remade in Tamil as Papanasam starring Kamal Haasan, Drushyam in Telugu with Venkatesh, Drishya in Kannada and Drishyam in Hindi with Ajay Devgn playing the lead. It was remade in Sinhala and Chinese as well. The crime-thriller is will also be recreated in Korean and Spanish.