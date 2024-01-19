Jayam Ravi's Siren to have theatrical release in Feb

CHENNAI: There has been a lot of speculation around Jayam Ravi's upcoming release Siren in several quarters. It has been widely reported that the movie will release directly on OTT soon and skip a theatrical release.

However, sources in the know told DT Next that the movie is all set to release in theatres next month.

"The talks are on the verge of being finalised and Siren will hit the screens in the first or second week of February. The team will have clarity on this soon. The satellite rights too have been sold," added the source.

Directed by Antony Bhagyaraj and produced by Home Movie Makers, Siren has Keerthy Suresh and An- upama Parameswaran in important roles. GV Prakash has composed the music.