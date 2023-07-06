Jayam Ravi’s Genie gets an auspicious start

We had brought you exclusive updates of Jayam Ravi’s 32nd film, Genie, a few months back. Directed by Arjunan Jr and produced by Vels Film International, the project is now official and was launched on a grand scale in Chennai on Wednesday. It was actor Devayani, who was the first to enter the venue. She plays a pivotal role in the movie. Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi arrived at the venue and posed for the lensmen. The emotional moment of the day was when Jayam Ravi arrived and immediately joined his father Mohan and took him to the floors to do the honours.

Producer of the film Ishari K Ganesh took the stage followed by the cast and crew. The venue was lit up when the title was officially announced in a breathtaking music composed by AR Rahman. The team did the first clap later in the day when Jayam Ravi wore a brown robe and took his mark in front of the camera. The movie will have its action sequences choreographed by Hollywood stuntman, Yanick Ben.