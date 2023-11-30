Jayam Ravi, Nithya’s next film titled Kadhalikka Neramillai

CHENNAI: A few weeks ago, DT Next exclusively reported about Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen coming together for a project that will be helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. On Wednesday, the makers officially unveiled the title and first look.

The film gets the title of the 1964 classic, Kadhalikka Neramillai that had Ravichandran, Kanchana, Muthuraman, Nagesh, and TS Balaiah in crucial roles. Bankrolled by Red Giant Movies, the poster of the 2023 film features the lead actors, Ravi and Nithya, with their fingers intertwined. As reported, Kaadhalika Neramillai has music by Oscar award-winning music director AR Rahman.

The shooting is progressing at a rapid pace. A source close to the film unit told us that the talkie portions will be shot in Chennai while a song or two will be filmed in locations in the north or abroad.

Apart from Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen, the star cast includes Yogi Babu, Vinay, Lal and John Kokken, among others. Gavemic Ary is the cinematographer and editing is handled by Lawrence Kishore. Touted to be a romantic-thriller, the team wrapped the first schedule of Kadhalikka Neramillai in Chennai a few weeks ago.