Jayam Ravi, Karthik Thangavel team up for an action-thriller

CHENNAI: Five years after their hit film Adanga Maru, actor Jayam Ravi and filmmaker Karthik Thangavel have come together for the second time. There were reports doing the rounds on social media that the film will be produced by AGS Entertainment. However, we hear that the project will be bankrolled by Sujata’s Home Movie Makers. A source in the know of things told DT Next, “The pre-production work of the film is taking place currently. It will be an action thriller. The film will go on floors in the summer of 2024 after Ravi completes his current commitments.”

It was widely speculated that Karthik will join hands with either Arun Vijay or Sivakarthikeyan. But this announcement has come across as a delight for Ravi’s fans. The actor also has Siren, directed by Anthony Bhagyaraj. The teaser of the film that released a few days ago has garnered positive response. Jayam Ravi will be seen in Brother directed by M Rajesh and plays one of the lead roles in Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s KH 234 that also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. In an interview with DT Next, Jayam Ravi said that he also has Jana Gana Mana with director I Ahmed that will resume soon.