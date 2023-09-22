Japan will woo the global audience: Karthi

CHENNAI: Actor Karthi is quite excited about his upcoming release, Japan that will hit the screens on Deepavali weekend.

Directed by the National award-winning director, Raju Murugan and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karthi says that Japan is a film with local flavours that will appeal to the international audience.

“Japan has a local backdrop to it with some international essence. The story will strike a chord and woo the global audience upon its release,” said the actor.

Karthi added that Japan has a variety of elements to it.

“It has romance, friendship, life, and even talks about alcohol addiction in it. At the same time, Japan has gutsy yet subtle characterisations in the storyline. It is a crime thriller with unique elements,” he added.