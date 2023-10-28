Japan trailer: This Karthi-starrer promises action and humour

CHENNAI: Trailer of actor Karthi's most anticipated 25th film, Japan, was released on Saturday.

The trailer was released in the audio launch event of the film.

The glimpse opens with Japan (Karthi) narrating his story like how a director does. He calls himself a robber by fate not by choice using the as-old-as-time-itself trope of a son fending for his poverty-stricken mother.

As he narrates we are shown montage shots of his adventures, stunt sequences and KS Ravikumar's straight face jokes. The film's trailer contains the chops of a heist comedy film.

Written and directed by Raju Murugan, Japan is bankrolled by SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. Apart from Karthi, the film stars Anu Emmanuel, Jithan Ramesh, and Sunil, among others. The film will hit theatres on Diwali.