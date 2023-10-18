Japan Teaser: Karthi loosens himself up playing a robber

CHENNAI: Teaser of the upcoming film Japan, starring Karthi, has dropped today in the internet.



Karthi looks relaxed and at ease, like back in the 'Rocket Raja' (Siruthai) days of his career. The teaser opens with a heist incident where the police department is put to toil by a shrewd robber 'Japan' (Karthi).

The heist scene is followed by a montage of action sequences. Much to the delight of Karthi fans, a close-up shot of a Gatling Gun (Kaithi reference) is shown without revealing who is armed with it.

Japan is directed by Raju Murugan and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green. The cast includes Anu Emmanuel as female lead, and GV Prakash as the music composer, produced under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film is slated to be released on Deepavali.