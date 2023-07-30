Japan fans hail Yash-starrer KGF

CHENNAI: With the release of KGF 1 and 2, actor Yash not only ensured a significant place for Kannada films nationwide, but also became one of the most loved superstars with fans in every part of the country. His Rocky Bhai beard and patterned suits became the rage after the stupendous success of KGF 2.

After a dream run in India, and in many other countries, KGF 1 and 2 were released in Japan on July 14. The film was Yash’s first major theatrical release in Japan, and the audience showered their love on Rocky Bhai.

In a video that went viral from one of the houseful shows, the audience in Japan can be seen wearing Rocky Bhai masks, outfits and saying ‘Salaam Rocky Bhai’.

The fans were also spotted across various locations like restaurants, malls and even beaches sporting Rocky Bhai masks.

After witnessing his impressive performance, a large section of the audience in Japan have done a deep dive into Yash’s filmography, and have taken to social media raving about his exceptional journey from working backstage in theatre, to becoming a global star.

Fans wrote on the social media, “Now Salaam Rocky bhai in Japan too all because of our Yash boss”. (sic)

The film is a period action series set mostly in the Kolar Gold Fields, which gives the series its name, created by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films.

KGF 1 was released on December 21, 2018, while KGF 2 on April 14, 2022.