Janhvi Kapoor enjoys MI vs KKR IPL match with 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' director Sharan Sharma

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor recently had a blast with her 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' director, Sharan Sharma, during the MI VS KKR IPL match.

The 'Mili' actress on Friday, took to her Instagram account to share glimpses of her experience at the match. She posted selfies taken in the car, moments of her cheering, and a picture with director Sharan Sharma.

Her eye-catching outfit, prominently featuring 'Mahi,' stood out.

The actress appeared lovely in a blue t-shirt adorned with the word 'Mahi,' representing her upcoming movie, 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.' The back of the shirt displayed the phrase "Cricket is life Aur Life is Cricket."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi,' which is set to hit cinemas on May 31 this year.

Janhvi was last seen in the 2023 romantic drama 'Bawaal,' directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include pairing with Rajkummar Rao in 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.' She will also be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' which also stars Saif Ali Khan and NTR Jr in the lead roles. She is all set to be seen in the action thriller film 'Ulajh'.

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, of 'The Poacher' fame, in lead roles.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.







