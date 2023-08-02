Jailer Showcase: Nelson encapsulates Rajinikanth's superstardom

Begin typing your search...

Rajinikanth comes off as an old familyman who rediscovers his fiery past after his kin gets afflicted.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Aug 2023 12:54 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Trailer or 'Showcase' of one of the most awaited movies of the year, Jailer, starring Rajinikanth has been released on Wednesday by the makers.

The 'Showcase' starts with Rajinikanth being seen as an old familyman whining about not getting mint chutney. Once his cop son gets into trouble, Rajini rediscovers his fiery past after his kin gets afflicted.

The 'Showcase' video, like the term, showcases Rajinikanth's superstardom which is replete with mass and comical moments.

Jailer, which will be releasing on August 10, will have Rajinikanth play a prison jailer. The film has been shot in the sets of a prison. Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, it also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan.

This will be the second time Rajinikanth will be seen working with Jackie. The two have previously worked in 'Uttar Dakshin' in 1987.

