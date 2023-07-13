Jailer second single: Rajinikanth to give his 'Hukum' from July 17

CHENNAI: Makers of the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer have made the announcement of their second single 'Hukum'. Hukum in Urdu means order.

The post was captioned "Idhu Tiger-in Kattalai". Tiger is believed to be Rajinikanth's codename, with his screen name in the film being Muthuvel Pandian.

The film's first single 'Kaavaalaa" turned out to be a chartbuster with influencers flooding the social media with reels trying out the song's hook step and has garnered 31 million views and 824K likes.

Jailer, which will be releasing on August 10, will have Rajinikanth play a prison jailer. The film has been shot in the sets of a prison. Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, it also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan.

This will be the second time Rajinikanth will be seen working with Jackie. The two have previously worked in 'Uttar Dakshin' in 1987.