Jailer first single: Tamannaah and Rajini on song in the peppy 'Kaavaalaa'

CHENNAI: First single 'Kaavaalaa' of the eagerly anticipated movie Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, has been released on the internet to an overwhelming response.

The percussion-heavy peppy song has been well-staged in a colourful set. Arunraja Kamaraj just came up with the right ingredients needed for the lyrics to be instantly attractive. Jani Master's choreography too is on the mark.

Tamannaah, in a curly hairdo, looks drop-dead gorgeous in the song, not to mention her enthralling moves. Making a last minute entry, 'Superstar' Rajinikanth stole her thunder with some groovy steps and his signature "coolers" gesture.

Jailer, which will be releasing on August 10, will have Rajinikanth play a prison jailer. The film has been shot in the sets of a prison. Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, it also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan.

This will be the second time Rajinikanth will be seen working with Jackie. The two have previously worked in 'Uttar Dakshin' in 1987.