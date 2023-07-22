'Jailer' audio launch on July 28 in Chennai

CHENNAI: With less than a month to go for the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer' to release, the makers have announced that the film's audio launch would take place in Chennai's Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The star-studded event would be headlined by Rajinikanth, Tamannaah, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Sharath Kumar, and Jackie Shroff.

Two singles from the movie, 'Kaavaalaa' and 'Hukum', were released to rave reception from the fans.

'Jailer', bankrolled by Sun Pictures' Kalanithi Maran, will be helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer, with Vijay Kartik Kannan and Nirmal Kumar being the cinematographer and editor respectively.

Along with Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, the film features a gallery of actors such as Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Vinayakan.

Billed to be a pan-Indian action film, 'Jailer' would release worldwide on August 12 in several languages.