'Jailer' audio launch on July 28 in Chennai

The star-studded event would be headlined by Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Sharath Kumar, and Jackie Shroff.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 July 2023 8:22 AM GMT
Rajinikanth in 'Jailer'; Poster of the film (Twitter/@Sun Pictures)

CHENNAI: With less than a month to go for the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer' to release, the makers have announced that the film's audio launch would take place in Chennai's Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The star-studded event would be headlined by Rajinikanth, Tamannaah, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Sharath Kumar, and Jackie Shroff.

Two singles from the movie, 'Kaavaalaa' and 'Hukum', were released to rave reception from the fans.

'Jailer', bankrolled by Sun Pictures' Kalanithi Maran, will be helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer, with Vijay Kartik Kannan and Nirmal Kumar being the cinematographer and editor respectively.

Along with Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, the film features a gallery of actors such as Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Vinayakan.

Billed to be a pan-Indian action film, 'Jailer' would release worldwide on August 12 in several languages.

JailerJailer audio lanchjailer release dateJailer releaseChennaiRajinikanth JailerRajinikanthTamannaahMohanlalShivarajkumarKaavaalaaHukum
Online Desk

