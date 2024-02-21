Jai unveils Deva-Srikanth’s Mama Kuttyma promo

CHENNAI: Thennisai Thendral Deva has lent his voice for Mama Kuttyma, which is composed by his son and National Award-winning music director Srikanth Deva. Recently, actor Jai unveiled the promo of the song.

Sri Lankan poet Pottuvil Asmin has teamed up with Deva and Srikanth, and penned the lyrics for the song. Asmin made his debut in Tamil cinema with the song, Thappellam Thappe Illai in Vijay Antony’s Naan. He has penned promo songs for films including Annaatthe and Viswasam.

Talking about the new album, Pottuvil Asmin said, “This song will surely find a place in the list of hit numbers sung by Deva sir. I am an ardent fan of Deva sir since my childhood. There was a time when I used to listen to his songs on cassettes. Now he has sung my song, which is a proud moment for me. Srikanth Deva has given wonderful music.”

Billed to be an energetic number, Mama Kuttyma album is directed by Raps Prasaath. Produced by London-based entrepreneur Dr UK Mala Kumar, under the label Mala Kumar Padaippagam, the album will be released soon.