Jai Mehta reveals meticulous planning and execution that went into ‘Lootere’

MUMBAI: Director Jai Mehta has talked about what went into the making of the upcoming thriller series ‘Lootere’.

Directed by Jai Mehta, the gripping series follows Rajat Kapoor as the ship captain and his struggle with a criminal legacy.



Mehta said: “We had a process when it came down to setting up tension on screen, we started watching films to understand the shot-taking process and what goes into creating tension on screen; because tension can come in different forms.”



“It can be shown through characters, sound design, camera placement or music so there are lots of ways to bring tension but having 10 characters in one frame, it's difficult to navigate that tension and make it seem real as well as chaotic at the same time,” he added.



The maker added: “These tense moments are rarely chaotic, they’re more still and quiet so we started going through pictures by photographers such as Robert Doisneau and Steve McCurry among others who shoot pictures and try to say a lot with just one frame.”



“So, we took pictures as references for our shot-taking rather than watching the film.”



‘Lootere’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

