Jackie Shroff celebrates 30 years of Vidhu Vinod Chopra classic ‘1942: A Love Story’

MUMBAI: As the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial '1942: A Love Story' clocked 30 years on Monday, veteran actor Jackie Shroff celebrated the occasion by sharing a video montage on his social media.

Jackie took to Instagram stories to share a video montage featuring memorable moments from the film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Pran, and Brian Glover.

The video shared by the actor was captioned: “Celebrating 30 years of ‘1942: A Love Story'.”

The film talks about lovers, who come from different family backgrounds, and showcases how their relationship is threatened due to the outbreak of the Indian revolutionary movement.

Meanwhile, Jackie, who was last seen in 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka'. He will next be seen in 'Two Zero One Four', 'Baby John' starring Varun Dhawan, and Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again'.