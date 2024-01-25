It's relieving to have a co-actor like Mohsin Khan: Eisha Singh

MUMBAI: Actress Eisha Singh has opened up on her camaraderie with ‘Jab Mila Tu’ co-star Mohsin Khan, and shared how he was so natural and supportive.

The show revolves around an unconventional journey of love and friendship of four crazy individuals, Mohsin Khan as Maddy, Eisha Singh as Aneri, Pratik Sehajpal as Jigar and Alisha Chopra as Mint in key roles.

Talking about her experience working with Mohsin, Eisha, who is known for her role in ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’ said: “Not pointing fingers, but there are instances when we have to improvise, and it's really bad when your co-partner is like, 'This is not something we agreed to do together’.”

“With Mohsin, I don't have to worry. He's so natural, quickly understands what I intend, and supports me. It's relieving to have a co-actor like him,” she shared.

The ‘Bekaboo’ fame diva further added: “Mohsin is a great actor, and this show does perfect justice to his role. There is so much in the show for the audience to see. There's so much more to the series -- friendship, love, and many other things, like different layers to a cake."

Set against the scenic and lively backdrop of Goa, 'Jab Mila Tu' is about Maddy, a maverick superstar singer, and Aneri, a passionate chef, who are forced to come under one roof owing to an unforeseen situation. What follows is a series of confusion, peppered by moments of laughter.

Aneri cleverly uses social media to spin fake love stories, while Maddy, not one to be outdone, hires an actor to entangle her in a fabricated romance.

Directed by Lalit Mohan, created by Nisheeth Neelkanth and Harjeet Chhabra and produced by Two Nice Men, 'Jab Mila Tu' is streaming on JioCinema.

