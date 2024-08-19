It's Rajinikanth vs Suriya on-screen clash for this Dussehra

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan unveiled the release date of the film with a poster on Monday. Vettaiyan is all set to blast the screens from October 10.

Sharing the release poster on X, the makers wrote, "Target-locked Vettaiyan is set to hunt in cinemas worldwide from October 10th, 2024! Superstar as Supercop! Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada! #Vettaiyan (sic)."

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the poster has Rajinikanth in a stylish avatar, wearing a Khaki uniform and sunglasses. It also features a group of students protesting with placards in the foreshadow.

Billed as an action drama, TJ Gnanavel, of Jai Bhim fame, is helming the film. The ensemble cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Abhirami.

The cinematography is done by SR Kathir, and the editing is handled by Philomin Raj. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film, marking his fourth collaboration with Rajinikanth after Darbar, Petta, and Jailer.

The post-production work is in full swing, and the film will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

It is also noted that Suriya's Kanguva has locked in the same date, October 10, for the release.

AR: Actor Suriya announces Kanguva release date with poster

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.