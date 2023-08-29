It’s all about family time and mom’s Palada this Onam: Iswarya Menon

CHENNAI: It’s the Onam eve and Iswarya Menon is excited about the next few hours as she would spend the festive day with her family in Chennai. “Last year, I remember working for Onam. This time, I am on a schedule break for my Malayalam movie, Bazooka. Onam is all about spending quality time with family and I will have it this year. A good Sadya followed by watching good movies,” says Iswarya with a huge smile.



Apart from new clothes and smiles all around her house, one thing that Iswarya can’t wait for is her mom’s cooking. “Me, my dad, and my brother wait for mum to finish her cooking as we cannot wait to lay our hands on it. The Palada she makes, which is a thick Paayasam is her Onam special. It is so delicious that my folks can’t wait to have it,” says the actor. Talking about her signature dish on such special occasions, Iswarya says, “I don’t cook a lot because I am completely into healthy food. I make avocados and other healthy diet meals for myself. Others may not find it delicious.”

On the work front, Iswarya has had a remarkable couple of years with Tamil Rockerz, Vezham, and Spy. “After 2018, I decided to do films of high quality and not to sign everything that comes my way. Saying no has been the most difficult thing in this period. Each script a filmmaker pens is close to his heart and to turn them down is a struggle as an actor. However, I want to be in films that I find would strike a chord with the audience. I believe to have made the right choices with Vezham, a thriller and Spy, an action-thriller. Bazooka again is a proper Mammukka film,” she opens up.

Divulging a bit about her role in Bazooka, she says, “I have a prominent role to play in the movie. Moreover, I have a character with different shades and it is again a wonderful action film.” Talking about her upcoming projects, Iswarya reveals that she has as many as half a dozen Telugu projects on hand. “I have signed three of them and will begin shooting for one soon. I have completed another Telugu project that has actor Karthikeya in the lead role and will release later this year. All these films will be of different genres and flavours,” she signs off and wishes DT Next readers a happy and a prosperous Onam.