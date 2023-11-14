It’s a wrap for Thalapathy 68 Thailand schedule

CHENNAI: A video of actor Vijay at the Chennai airport arrival gate went viral on Monday morning. The actor is seen escorted by a couple of police personnel and a few airport staff. Upon contacting the sources close to the film, DT Next learns that the team has wrapped up an important schedule in Thailand, were crucial scenes featuring Vijay were filmed.

“The next schedule will resume in Chennai in a couple of weeks,” the source added. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, Thalapathy 68 stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Mic Mohan and Yogi Babu, among others.