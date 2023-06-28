It’s a wrap for Samuthirakani’s Are You Okay Baby?

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-filmmaker Lakshmy Ramakrishnan is all set to engross the audience with her upcoming film, Are you Okay Baby? The movie encapsulates different genres together.

While the film’s shooting is already completed, the post-production work is briskly nearing completion. It features Samuthirakani as the protagonist, and also includes an ensemble star cast comprising Abhirami, Mysskin, Muruga Ashok, Paval Navaneethan, Robo Shankar, Vinodhini and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, among others.

Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja is composing music. Lakshmy Ramakrishnan says, “Are You Ok Baby? is my dedication to the Tamil audiences of my talk show. It is a debate on the social and legal aspects of a crime. The film is extensively shot in Chennai and Kerala. The film’s production happened amidst many challenges, and since it owns a story that has to be told, we decided to proceed and complete it by battling the odds.

It’s such a great privilege to be working with the icons of Tamil cinema, who are illustrious for their unparalleled performances. Besides, to have the Midas-touch of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja sir is a gift to the entire film. We have completed the shooting, and the post-production work is happening in full swing.” When asked about the genre, she adds, “This film cannot be categorized under any genre, and I would say, it’s a film with mixed genres.”

