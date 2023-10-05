It’s a wrap for first schedule of Jayam Ravi-Nithya Menen’s film

CHENNAI: A few weeks ago, we had exclusively reported that Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen are teaming up for a project that will be helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and produced by Red Giant Movies. The latest update we hear is that the makers have completed the first schedule of the film in Chennai. This comes across as a surprise as the film hasn’t been officially announced yet. A source in the know told DT Next, “Jayam Ravi wasn’t a part of this schedule. Nithya Menen and other crucial characters took part in this schedule. Ravi will join the unit in the last week of October.”

Talking about the filming locations, the source added, “The talkie portions will be shot in Chennai while one or two songs will be filmed in locations in the north or abroad.” The film will have its music by the double Oscar winning composer AR Rahman.

Jayam Ravi’s recently-released Iraivan is running in theatres while the actor has Siren, Genie, and Brother in various stages of production. While there were speculations doing the rounds on the internet that Jayam Ravi will be seen in a crucial role in Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam film, tinseltown sources have denied it and have said that it is too early to comment on the film’s cast and crew now.