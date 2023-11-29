It will inspire you to achieve your goals: Sharad Kelkar

MUMBAI: Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is playing coach Rane in the sports drama series 'Slum Golf', shared what makes the story of the show unique and relatable.

"It's our story, it's everyone's story who is dreaming of becoming something or achieving something. I think one can relate to the show. Maybe the sequences are different or maybe the situations are different in this show but you can connect with that. There might be hindrances in the way to achieving your goal but it's your efforts and your consistency that will make you win over all these problems and achieve the dream or the goal you wanted," he said.

The story revolves around a young boy Pawan, who has dreams of becoming a professional golfer.

It is an inspiring tale of a poor boy trying to face all the obstacles and making his way from the slums to the golfing fields. Rane, the role played by Kelkar, is his coach who helps him achieve his goal. Sharing more details about the series, Sharad added, "It's a lovely show, it's a beautiful sports drama that we don't see much of in India. It's about golf, so you'll learn a lot about it. It is highly motivational, it will inspire you to achieve your goals."

Earlier, sharing his experience of playing a coach, Kelkar said, "It was a delight to be a part of such an amazing project. Coach Rane's character is a watershed moment in Pawan's life, and he provides the support and guidance that everyone requires at some point in their lives. Slum Golf is a narrative about believing in oneself and staying focused on one's purpose despite obstacles and hardships. This unique and uplifting story will undoubtedly touch viewers' hearts, leaving them encouraged and confident."

'Slum Golf' is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV.