It will be a Deepavali release for Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. On Wednesday, the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on October 31, targeting Deepavali holidays.

The makers shared the announcement on X, with a poster on Wednesday. The poster features Sivakarthikeyan's intense look, filled with blood on his face, with an Indian flag in the background. It also has the tagline, "There lived a man who never feigned to be a hero".

The film is based on the life of Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan. Produced by Kamal Haasan, Sony Pictures International Productions and R Mahendran, under the banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures International Productions, the shooting for Amaran was completed in May.

National Award-winning music director GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for Amaran. CH Sai is handling the camera and R Kalaivannan is the editor. The action sequences are taken care of by stunt choreographer duo Anbariv. In the month of February, marking Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, which was packed with action sequences.

Apart from Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan also has SK 23 with AR Murugadoss in the pipeline. The film has Rukmini Vasanth, Sanjay Dutt and Biju Menon in pivotal roles, and it is currently under production.