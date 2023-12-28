It took 10 yrs to make 'Karmma Calling': Director Ruchi Narain

MUMBAI: The director of 'Karmma Calling' Ruchi Narain has opened up about her vision behind the series, and why it took her 10 years to make it, also sharing the challenges she had faced during the shoot.



Talking about the same, Ruchi said: "When I came to Mumbai, I heard a lot of urban legends about how the billionaires made their money. The city is also full of salacious gossip about the lengths these rich families go to hold onto their money and status while painting an ideal image of themselves to the world. This proposed duplicity really intrigued me and fired my imagination."

“Around the same time, I watched the international show 'Revenge' which sucked me in completely with its storyline. That’s when I knew I had to do an official adaptation of it set in an Indian context.

“When I thought of making the show 10 years ago, my first choice was Raveena Tandon. She has everything the character of Indrani Kothari needs; glam, sass, and power. You don’t want to rub her the wrong way, trust me,” shared Ruchi.

She further said there were a lot of challenges that came her way including the large-scale production, perfect casting and especially the locations for the shoot.

"By the time we put it all in place, the pandemic hit and the show took a backseat. Many things changed and we had to restart the show again. What kept my hopes up were my producers of R.A.T. Films Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir and the team at Disney+ Hotstar who trusted in my vision. A decade later, I am sure that I have delivered Karmma Calling 10 times bigger and better," she concluded.

'Karmma Calling' is a glimpse into the unapologetically rich world of glitz and glamour, filled with deceit and betrayal. Throned in Alibaug, the Kotharis are the center of this world that revolves around them and Indrani Kothari. Portraying the powerful character of Indrani is the actress Raveena Tandon.

The series is releasing on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.