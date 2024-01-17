‘It is the best time to do a south film’

CHENNAI: Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is gearing up for her debut in South Indian cinema with the pan-Indian film Maaya One, co-starring Sundeep Kishan.

Expressing her excitement, the actor revealed that being part of this film was a dream project, stating, “Honestly, I think it’s the best time to do a south film. Suddenly for a year, everybody just wants to grab a South film. South was a direction I wanted to foray into for the longest time, but I didn’t know how to pursue it.”

She further added, “I have had very limited visibility because of streaming. But I am happy because with Maaya One, I will have my first theatrical release.”

Directed by CV Kumar, the film is the direct sequel and remake of the 2017 Tamil-language science fiction thriller, Maayavan.