"It is always local for global": Guneet Monga on winning Oscar

PANAJI: Oscar-winning film producer Guneet Monga attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Guneet Monga spoke with ANI about her excitement about winning the Oscar award and why she chose a different kind of genre.

She said, "That is my passion to take our story, skin colour and language on a global platform. It is always local for global. Awards are a gift, winning is absolutely surreal and out of dreams. I will continue gaining knowledge till I can, pushing more filmmakers' stories out there. I pick up stories that touch my heart and yes, action films and documentaries touch my heart. We made 'Kill' recently which is India's most violent film."

Talking about IFFI she said, "Goa is amazing this is the cultural hub, IFFI, and that's really important as it actually brings out buyers and programmers from around the world and for Indian filmmakers it's a boom to be able to come here and network. I have to say that actually because I started my career here. I am coming here since 2008.

"I have been a student in film bajar and I have been a huge student and I have a scholarship here. I met Ritesh Batra here for Lunch box. After this, I learnt production here."

Talking about her collaboration with Dharma Productions she said, "Dharma I think we started in lunch box and Karan is like a mentor. He knows so much about filmmaking that it's incredible to learn from him. They're doing so many films. But we are collaborating for 'American Sikh,' so I feel like we can do different genres. We can step into bigger and newer things." Notably, ace Producers Guneet Monga and Vikas Khanna are all set to come up with an OSCAR-qualified animated short film 'American Sikh.'

The amazing true story of Vishavjit Singh, a Sikh man who was born in America and wears a turban, who, after a lifetime of violence, self-doubt, and bigotry, eventually finds acceptance in a superhero costume. Vishavjit Singh is best known for his Captain America persona, which features a Sikh man with a turban and beard fighting racism, intolerance, and stereotypes of what an American should look like.

However, Singh, the only member of his family born in the United States, did not always feel able to embrace his identity in this way. This incredible film won four top film awards including Best Short Animation at the Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, Alabama, Best Animation at the San Diego International Film Festival, Grand Jury Award for Best Short Documentary at the Tasveer Film Festival in Seattle, and the Audience Choice Award at Tasveer Film Festival.

'American Sikh' also received a special mention at the Chicago International Film Festival in Best Short Documentary and an Honorable Mention at the Tallgrass Film Festival in Documentary Short Film.