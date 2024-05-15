iSmart Shankar returns as Double iSmart

CHENNAI: On the occasion of actor Ram Pothineni’s birthday, the makers of Double iSmart unveiled a teaser on Wednesday. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, this is the sequel to the 2019 film, iSmart Shankar.

The 86-second teaser re-introduces Ram’s character, Ustaad ‘iSmart’ Shankar involved in action sequences. It also has a few glimpses of a laboratory, reminding the audience about the plotline of iSmart Shankar. In this most anticipated sequel, Shankar is all set to lock horns with Big Bull, played by Sanjay Dutt.

Double iSmart is bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, under the banner Puri Connects. The action film also features Kavya Thapar, Bani J, and Ali among others. Mani Sharma returns as music director for the sequel. The cinematography is by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Giannelli. Karthika Sreenivas R is handling the cuts.

The film is set to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.